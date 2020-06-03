27388 Cloverleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

No showing until the tenant move the 1st week of June due to COVID-19 This is unique 3 Bdrm-3 Bath 2 story home with a 400 Sq.ft enclosed patio that can be used as an add'l room. This home has Central Air and in addition has two swamp coolers. The two balconies, adjoining the bedrooms, have views of the Golf Course and mountains. Also features an enclosed large yard, a sunken living room, a large Dining Room, good size family room and a great location proximate to and within 1 block of Helendale Elementary.