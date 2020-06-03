All apartments in Silver Lakes
27388 Cloverleaf Drive

Location

27388 Cloverleaf Drive, Silver Lakes, CA 92342

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
No showing until the tenant move the 1st week of June due to COVID-19 This is unique 3 Bdrm-3 Bath 2 story home with a 400 Sq.ft enclosed patio that can be used as an add'l room. This home has Central Air and in addition has two swamp coolers. The two balconies, adjoining the bedrooms, have views of the Golf Course and mountains. Also features an enclosed large yard, a sunken living room, a large Dining Room, good size family room and a great location proximate to and within 1 block of Helendale Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have any available units?
27388 Cloverleaf Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have?
Some of 27388 Cloverleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27388 Cloverleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27388 Cloverleaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27388 Cloverleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Lakes.
Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27388 Cloverleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27388 Cloverleaf Drive has units with air conditioning.
