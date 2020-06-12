/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
78 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
2400 Skyline Drive
2400 Skyline Drive, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1966 sqft
Gorgeous ocean view from Newport Coast to the Queen Mary and Catalina. Spacious first floor condo with a large formal entry, wrap around deck and inside laundry.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
2296 Gaviota Avenue
2296 Gaviota Avenue, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1041 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom Condo with Master bedroom and Bath, Perfect for a Professional couple, This gated community with 2 parking spaces, Has laundry onsite, a Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
11 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Lovely, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental on the dynamic Los Cerritos neighborhood in Long Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
1720 Newport Ave. #4
1720 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
800 sqft
2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Bryant School
1 Unit Available
3720 E 15th
3720 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Back house for lease in prime Long Beach location.
1 of 1
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Central Long Beach
1 Unit Available
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102
2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726 Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
Downtown Long Beach
13 Units Available
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
Downtown Long Beach
29 Units Available
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
72 Units Available
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
SEADIP
25 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Long Beach
9 Units Available
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Downtown Long Beach
11 Units Available
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Long Beach
54 Units Available
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1072 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown Long Beach
76 Units Available
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Saint Mary
7 Units Available
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
19 Units Available
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Long Beach
12 Units Available
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
950 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Bixby Park
15 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
Bixby Park
4 Units Available
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Downtown Long Beach
2 Units Available
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach.
