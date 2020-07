Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom PLUS loft (4th Bed) home in the exclusive community of "Hathaway Ridge" on the North side of Signal Hill. Signal Hill offers an amazing lifestyle with numerous nearby parks and walking trails to really enjoy the views and outdoors!This stunning home offers beautiful granite counters in the kitchen with a Huge center island that is a terrific feature of the chef's kitchen. The formal living room is separated from the 'great' room which incorporates the family room, Dining room and kitchen. The family room opens onto the gorgeous hardscaped rear yard with beautiful custom stonework including a fantastic outdoor fire pit! The GREAT room features custom ceramic tiled floors throughout. 3 bedrooms and the DEN/LOFT/4th bed are located on the upper level. Exclusive master suite features a double door entry and a private balcony with expansive city and mountain VIEWS to the EAST! There is a separate laundry room too! This elevated lot offers a premiere location within the community and the home also includes a 2 car private garage with a upgraded 240 Volt outlet in garage that is ready for your electric car! Signal Hill offers an amazing lifestyle with numerous nearby parks and walking trails nearby to really enjoy the views and outdoors! You also have very close access to shopping (including Costco!) and a short drive to the beach and easy access to nearby freeways so it is a fantastic central location to Los Angeles and Orange County! Call Jason 562.480.3070