2296 Gaviota Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access sauna

Remodeled 2 bedroom Condo with Master bedroom and Bath, Perfect for a Professional couple, This gated community with 2 parking spaces, Has laundry onsite, a Jacuzzi and Sauna. This condo includes stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water and trash. This Large 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo is now for rent including hot water, HVAC and wonderful views of surrounding Long Beach Area, Adjacent to Signal Hills new Library and Rec Center walking distance from Hill Top park, Costco, Mothers Market and Home Depot, Looking for responsible Renter Non-Smoker, NO Drugs

Working Profession $$2250$$ deposit and one year lease required. Credit Check and References along with rental application and Employment Verification is a MUST.

