Signal Hill, CA
2296 Gaviota Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2296 Gaviota Avenue

2296 Gaviota Avenue · (562) 261-0900
Location

2296 Gaviota Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
sauna
Remodeled 2 bedroom Condo with Master bedroom and Bath, Perfect for a Professional couple, This gated community with 2 parking spaces, Has laundry onsite, a Jacuzzi and Sauna. This condo includes stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water and trash. This Large 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo is now for rent including hot water, HVAC and wonderful views of surrounding Long Beach Area, Adjacent to Signal Hills new Library and Rec Center walking distance from Hill Top park, Costco, Mothers Market and Home Depot, Looking for responsible Renter Non-Smoker, NO Drugs
Working Profession $$2250$$ deposit and one year lease required. Credit Check and References along with rental application and Employment Verification is a MUST.
Don't Miss this Opportunity Text me with any questions and to Schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
2296 Gaviota Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 2296 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2296 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2296 Gaviota Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2296 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2296 Gaviota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2296 Gaviota Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2296 Gaviota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
No, 2296 Gaviota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2296 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2296 Gaviota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2296 Gaviota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2296 Gaviota Avenue has units with air conditioning.
