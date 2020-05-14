533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly Remodeled 1br Apartment with Private Patio - Property Id: 256933



2 WEEKS FREE RENT



This completely remodeled 1 bedroom apartment is located in the upper reaches of Little Santa Anita Canyon. Tastefully styled and has everything you need. ALL NEW stainless appliances: refrigerator, 5-burner stove with center griddle and convection oven, dishwasher, an over the range microwave oven with fume hood. Full bathroom with shower and tub. Generous bedroom with wall-to-wall closet. Plus, your own large, private and enclosed PATIO summer friends, bar-b-que, pets, the bikes!!! The property is a virtual retreat, serene, wooded with plenty of shade, 6 small ponds, abundant wildlife Little Santa Anita Creek flows right by the property. Cross the footbridge for morning coffee at Mary's Market. Immediate access to some the very best hiking and mountain biking in all of Los Angeles! Onsite Laundry. Reserved Parking at additional charge.



TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256933

Property Id 256933



(RLNE5724310)