Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2

533 Sturtevant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Sturtevant Drive, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Remodeled 1br Apartment with Private Patio - Property Id: 256933

2 WEEKS FREE RENT

This completely remodeled 1 bedroom apartment is located in the upper reaches of Little Santa Anita Canyon. Tastefully styled and has everything you need. ALL NEW stainless appliances: refrigerator, 5-burner stove with center griddle and convection oven, dishwasher, an over the range microwave oven with fume hood. Full bathroom with shower and tub. Generous bedroom with wall-to-wall closet. Plus, your own large, private and enclosed PATIO summer friends, bar-b-que, pets, the bikes!!! The property is a virtual retreat, serene, wooded with plenty of shade, 6 small ponds, abundant wildlife Little Santa Anita Creek flows right by the property. Cross the footbridge for morning coffee at Mary's Market. Immediate access to some the very best hiking and mountain biking in all of Los Angeles! Onsite Laundry. Reserved Parking at additional charge.

TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256933
Property Id 256933

(RLNE5724310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have any available units?
533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have?
Some of 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 offers parking.
Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have a pool?
No, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Sturtevant Dr 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

