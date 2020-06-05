All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like
483 Sturtevant Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
483 Sturtevant Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

483 Sturtevant Dr

483 Sturtevant Drive · (213) 700-3520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

483 Sturtevant Drive, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShBqigxHkts&feature=youtu.be

It’s like being on VACATION every time you come home!
*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

This completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment is located in the upper reaches of Little Santa Anita Canyon. Originally built as a get-away retreat for hikers, it will work it’s magic on you, too.

Tastefully styled and has everything you need. A large kitchen with All NEW stainless appliances: refrigerator, 5-burner stove with center griddle and convection oven, dishwasher, an over the range microwave oven with fume hood. Dedicated dining room. Large living room with tons of windows! Full bathroom with shower and tub. 2nd BR with wall-to-wall closet. 3rd BR with walk-in closet.
Generous master bedroom with wall-to-wall closet, plus small closet and dressing alcove.

PATIO – Large, private, enclosed -- summer friends, bar-b-que, pets, the bikes!!!

The property is a virtual retreat; wooded with plenty of shade, 6 small ponds, abundant wildlife… Santa Anita Creek flows right by the property. Cross the footbridge for morning coffee at Mary’s Market.

Immediate access to some the very best hiking and mountain biking in all of Los Angeles! Close proximity to excellent schools.

Onsite Laundry. Reserved Parking at additional charge.

PLEASE CALL to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 483 Sturtevant Dr have any available units?
483 Sturtevant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 483 Sturtevant Dr have?
Some of 483 Sturtevant Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Sturtevant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
483 Sturtevant Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Sturtevant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Sturtevant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 483 Sturtevant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 483 Sturtevant Dr does offer parking.
Does 483 Sturtevant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Sturtevant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Sturtevant Dr have a pool?
No, 483 Sturtevant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 483 Sturtevant Dr have accessible units?
No, 483 Sturtevant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Sturtevant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Sturtevant Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Sturtevant Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 483 Sturtevant Dr has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CADuarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontebello, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles