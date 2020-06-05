483 Sturtevant Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

It’s like being on VACATION every time you come home!

This completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment is located in the upper reaches of Little Santa Anita Canyon. Originally built as a get-away retreat for hikers, it will work it’s magic on you, too.



Tastefully styled and has everything you need. A large kitchen with All NEW stainless appliances: refrigerator, 5-burner stove with center griddle and convection oven, dishwasher, an over the range microwave oven with fume hood. Dedicated dining room. Large living room with tons of windows! Full bathroom with shower and tub. 2nd BR with wall-to-wall closet. 3rd BR with walk-in closet.

Generous master bedroom with wall-to-wall closet, plus small closet and dressing alcove.



PATIO – Large, private, enclosed -- summer friends, bar-b-que, pets, the bikes!!!



The property is a virtual retreat; wooded with plenty of shade, 6 small ponds, abundant wildlife… Santa Anita Creek flows right by the property. Cross the footbridge for morning coffee at Mary’s Market.



Immediate access to some the very best hiking and mountain biking in all of Los Angeles! Close proximity to excellent schools.



Onsite Laundry. Reserved Parking at additional charge.



