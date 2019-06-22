37 W Highland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Lovely Mediterranean-style home in the Heart of Sierra Madre.

Living Room with vaulted ceiling and walls of Oatmill stone surround a cozy fireplace. Built-in red oak bookcases accompany the solid wood flooring. The gourmet kitchen features a gorgeous center island, granite counters and circular countertop for entertaining. Separate garden-view breakfast nook opens out to the backyard patio.



Quality details include, built-in wine rack, surround sound, alarm system, bonus room, spiral rotunda staircase with walls of stone, beautiful art glass windows leads you to the upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and includes a spacious built-in artists’ style office. The outdoor waterfall provides a relaxing mood set in a tranquil setting. Two-car attached garage w/ direct access to the home. Close proximity to the beautiful Sierra Madre Village & fantastic schools.