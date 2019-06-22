All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

37 W Highland Avenue

37 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 West Highland Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Lovely Mediterranean-style home in the Heart of Sierra Madre.
Living Room with vaulted ceiling and walls of Oatmill stone surround a cozy fireplace. Built-in red oak bookcases accompany the solid wood flooring. The gourmet kitchen features a gorgeous center island, granite counters and circular countertop for entertaining. Separate garden-view breakfast nook opens out to the backyard patio.

Quality details include, built-in wine rack, surround sound, alarm system, bonus room, spiral rotunda staircase with walls of stone, beautiful art glass windows leads you to the upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and includes a spacious built-in artists’ style office. The outdoor waterfall provides a relaxing mood set in a tranquil setting. Two-car attached garage w/ direct access to the home. Close proximity to the beautiful Sierra Madre Village & fantastic schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 W Highland Avenue have any available units?
37 W Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 37 W Highland Avenue have?
Some of 37 W Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 W Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37 W Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 W Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37 W Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 37 W Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 37 W Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 37 W Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 W Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 W Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 37 W Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 37 W Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37 W Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37 W Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 W Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 W Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 W Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
