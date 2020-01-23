All apartments in Sierra Madre
299 E Sierra Madre Blvd
299 E Sierra Madre Blvd

299 East Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

299 East Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the desirable & well-maintained Meadows complex, in beautiful Sierra Madre.

** FANTASTIC location! **
A desirable front-end street-facing unit. Really a commuters gem, with convenient proximity to 210 fwy and to MTA Metro Gold Line.

——————————

•New Carpet throughout!
•Owner pays HOA (includes WATER, TRASH, GARDENER)
•Long term and clean tenants preferred
•Pets Ok
•Laid back, open minded, and flexible landlord
•Stability Incentive: After 1yr. lease expiration, don’t worry, the rent won’t go up on you, in fact, it’ll go down! — As you’ll be welcome to renew for another year, and take $100 off each month.

** SMS/TEXT preferred **
Thanks for looking!

