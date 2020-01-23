299 E Sierra Madre Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the desirable & well-maintained Meadows complex, in beautiful Sierra Madre.



** FANTASTIC location! **

A desirable front-end street-facing unit. Really a commuters gem, with convenient proximity to 210 fwy and to MTA Metro Gold Line.



——————————



•New Carpet throughout!

•Owner pays HOA (includes WATER, TRASH, GARDENER)

•Long term and clean tenants preferred

•Pets Ok

•Laid back, open minded, and flexible landlord

•Stability Incentive: After 1yr. lease expiration, don’t worry, the rent won’t go up on you, in fact, it’ll go down! — As you’ll be welcome to renew for another year, and take $100 off each month.



** SMS/TEXT preferred **

Thanks for looking!