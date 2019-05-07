162 E Alegria Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Private 1 bedroom unit, off the side of main house. Private gate and entrance with front porch / patio. Some nice Craftsman features throughout. Plenty of closet and storage space. Comes with Refrigerator and Range. Nice vintage bath with tub and pedestal sink. The lease also comes with a 1 car covered carport/garage space (no door) that is assigned to you. Can be partially furnished or unfurnished. This is located on one of the best streets in Sierra Madre and a bargain at this price. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Hurry, it won't last!