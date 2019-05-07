All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 162 E Alegria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
162 E Alegria Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

162 E Alegria Avenue

162 East Alegria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

162 East Alegria Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Private 1 bedroom unit, off the side of main house. Private gate and entrance with front porch / patio. Some nice Craftsman features throughout. Plenty of closet and storage space. Comes with Refrigerator and Range. Nice vintage bath with tub and pedestal sink. The lease also comes with a 1 car covered carport/garage space (no door) that is assigned to you. Can be partially furnished or unfurnished. This is located on one of the best streets in Sierra Madre and a bargain at this price. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Hurry, it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 E Alegria Avenue have any available units?
162 E Alegria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 162 E Alegria Avenue have?
Some of 162 E Alegria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 E Alegria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
162 E Alegria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 E Alegria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 162 E Alegria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 162 E Alegria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 162 E Alegria Avenue offers parking.
Does 162 E Alegria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 E Alegria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 E Alegria Avenue have a pool?
No, 162 E Alegria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 162 E Alegria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 162 E Alegria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 162 E Alegria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 E Alegria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 E Alegria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 E Alegria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CA
Temple City, CADuarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles