/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
149 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Bridgeport
17 Units Available
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
530 Galleon Way
530 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1431 sqft
Elevate your expectations with the completely re-envisioned 530 Galleon. Brand new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, appliances, lighting, and more await for you to call this property home as you live at the heart of the Seal Beach lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6407 E. Seaside Walk
6407 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16912 Sims Lane
16912 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath + Den. New carpet, paint and appliances. Den has been converted into 3rd bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups, 2 assigned parking spots. 5 minute drive to the beach.
1 of 27
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
3298 Tempe Drive
3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1658 sqft
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
12 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1187 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
SEADIP
25 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
46 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
25 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Goldenwest
13 Units Available
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Traffic Circle
11 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Bixby Park
15 Units Available
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 7 at 08:11pm
Bixby Park
4 Units Available
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great location. Well maintained property in Long Beach, CA, located just a few blocks away from Broadway, the beach, 4th Street, and more. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry in building.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
3 Third Street
3 3rd Pl, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1400 sqft
Be the first one! full condo with two parking spots underground, washer/dryer on the condo TV cable fully equipped kitchen two bedrooms with queen bed
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.
Similar Pages
Seal Beach 1 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 BedroomsSeal Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeal Beach 3 BedroomsSeal Beach Apartments under $1,800Seal Beach Apartments with Balcony
Seal Beach Apartments with GarageSeal Beach Apartments with GymSeal Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeal Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeal Beach Apartments with ParkingSeal Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA