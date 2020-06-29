930 Driftwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage hot tub

Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Great Room in Seal Beach! - Located on The Hill in Seal Beach, this 3 bedrooms, 3 bath home. Recently rebuilt, the house features beautiful architecture highlighted by hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, large windows, and ceiling fans throughout the house.



The large great room, with fireplace, has an open floor plan to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen offers two sinks, an impressive island, river rock granite countertops and entry door to the garage. Adjacent to the great room via French doors is the family room and home office. The backyard patio is covered by an electronic patio cover.



The master bathroom has a spa tub and a separate standing shower. The two additional bedrooms are good in size and have views of the backyard. The high-end washer and dryer are located in the spacious two-car garage.



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built:

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood

Yard: Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451668)