Seal Beach, CA
930 Driftwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

930 Driftwood Ave

930 Driftwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Seal Beach
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

930 Driftwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
The Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
hot tub
Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Great Room in Seal Beach! - Located on The Hill in Seal Beach, this 3 bedrooms, 3 bath home. Recently rebuilt, the house features beautiful architecture highlighted by hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, large windows, and ceiling fans throughout the house.

The large great room, with fireplace, has an open floor plan to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen offers two sinks, an impressive island, river rock granite countertops and entry door to the garage. Adjacent to the great room via French doors is the family room and home office. The backyard patio is covered by an electronic patio cover.

The master bathroom has a spa tub and a separate standing shower. The two additional bedrooms are good in size and have views of the backyard. The high-end washer and dryer are located in the spacious two-car garage.

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built:
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3451668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Driftwood Ave have any available units?
930 Driftwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 930 Driftwood Ave have?
Some of 930 Driftwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Driftwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
930 Driftwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Driftwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 930 Driftwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 930 Driftwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 930 Driftwood Ave offers parking.
Does 930 Driftwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Driftwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Driftwood Ave have a pool?
No, 930 Driftwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 930 Driftwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 930 Driftwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Driftwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Driftwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Driftwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Driftwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
