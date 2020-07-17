All apartments in Sausalito
Find more places like 301 Fourth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sausalito, CA
/
301 Fourth St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

301 Fourth St.

301 4th Street · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sausalito
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 4th Street, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Fourth St. · Avail. Aug 1

$6,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.F/Bay Views! -FOUNDATION- - A Jewel by the Bay! This 3BD/3BA Sausalito duplex is conveniently located! Walk to downtown, Ferry, shopping, & outdoor dining. Less than 5 minutes to the GG Bridge.

At entry you'll find a sweet enclosed sunporch! Could be a home office or would be perfect place for a Peloton. Exercise while enjoying the Bay Views!

Enter the Open living/dining room. wood floors throughout, S.F. City front, Bay and hill views! The kitchen has a cut out to the living/dining room so you can still be included in family conversation. The window in the kitchen allows you to also enjoy the beautiful Bay and City views. All appliances are SS, Viking gas range, stainless refrigerator with freezer below, and ss dishwasher. Views of S.F. Bay.

Also included on this main level is a guest bedroom and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. The master bedroom is upstairs and has cathedral ceilings, built in shelves, and a hidden storage area. The bathroom includes a large jacuzzi tub for you to relax and unwind in after a long day or out the glass sliding door to the deck, take in views of the S.F city front and the dancing boats on the Bay.

The spacious laundry room is also on this upper level and has a standard size side by side washer, dryer and a commode.

Downstairs from the main level you'll find a 1bd/1ba unit w/full kitchen, including a washer/dryer. Has a separate entry which would be perfect for visitors, nanny, Au Pair, or home office.

(Approximate sq.ft. of the upper unit is 1847 sq.ft. and the lower 800 sq.ft)

One car garage (for smaller car)

Professional photos and video to come.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.

PET POLICY: Pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE5906238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Fourth St. have any available units?
301 Fourth St. has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Fourth St. have?
Some of 301 Fourth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Fourth St. currently offering any rent specials?
301 Fourth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Fourth St. pet-friendly?
No, 301 Fourth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sausalito.
Does 301 Fourth St. offer parking?
Yes, 301 Fourth St. offers parking.
Does 301 Fourth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Fourth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Fourth St. have a pool?
No, 301 Fourth St. does not have a pool.
Does 301 Fourth St. have accessible units?
No, 301 Fourth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Fourth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Fourth St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Fourth St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Fourth St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 301 Fourth St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sausalito 2 BedroomsSausalito Apartments with Gyms
Sausalito Apartments with ParkingSausalito Dog Friendly Apartments
Sausalito Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CA
Saratoga, CASebastopol, CASt. Helena, CAAlbany, CAWindsor, CAMill Valley, CAMillbrae, CAPiedmont, CALafayette, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity