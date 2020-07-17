Amenities

301 Fourth St. Available 08/01/20 Darling, 3bd/3ba Sausalito Duplex. Walking distance to downtown, transportation,S.F/Bay Views! -FOUNDATION- - A Jewel by the Bay! This 3BD/3BA Sausalito duplex is conveniently located! Walk to downtown, Ferry, shopping, & outdoor dining. Less than 5 minutes to the GG Bridge.



At entry you'll find a sweet enclosed sunporch! Could be a home office or would be perfect place for a Peloton. Exercise while enjoying the Bay Views!



Enter the Open living/dining room. wood floors throughout, S.F. City front, Bay and hill views! The kitchen has a cut out to the living/dining room so you can still be included in family conversation. The window in the kitchen allows you to also enjoy the beautiful Bay and City views. All appliances are SS, Viking gas range, stainless refrigerator with freezer below, and ss dishwasher. Views of S.F. Bay.



Also included on this main level is a guest bedroom and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. The master bedroom is upstairs and has cathedral ceilings, built in shelves, and a hidden storage area. The bathroom includes a large jacuzzi tub for you to relax and unwind in after a long day or out the glass sliding door to the deck, take in views of the S.F city front and the dancing boats on the Bay.



The spacious laundry room is also on this upper level and has a standard size side by side washer, dryer and a commode.



Downstairs from the main level you'll find a 1bd/1ba unit w/full kitchen, including a washer/dryer. Has a separate entry which would be perfect for visitors, nanny, Au Pair, or home office.



(Approximate sq.ft. of the upper unit is 1847 sq.ft. and the lower 800 sq.ft)



One car garage (for smaller car)



Professional photos and video to come.



