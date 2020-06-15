All apartments in Saratoga
20810 4TH Street Unit 4
20810 4TH Street Unit 4

20810 4th St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20810 4th St, Saratoga, CA 95070
Saratoga Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the serene Saratoga Village neighborhood in Saratoga has all the functional touches you need to feel comfortable and safe.

Bright and airy interior with chic recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, big sliding glass doors and windows, and built-in shelves. Its elegant kitchen is perfect for meal prep makes with granite countertops, white-painted cabinets with ample storage space, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and, microwave. The neat bathrooms have enclosed shower/tub combo and shower stall, vanity cabinets each surmounted by mirrors. Its bedrooms have built-in closets. It has air conditioning and forced-air heating. An in-unit washer and dryer, never worry about laundry again. Pet-friendly home but limited to small pets of up to 25 lbs. with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior also has a balcony and a patio. A storage unit (#94). There is an assigned covered garage (#38) for parking needs. Awesome amenities that include the shared pool, fitness center, and clubhouse.

Rated Very Walkable, most errands can be accomplished easily on foot in the area. Tenant pays for electricity (PG&E). The trash, gas, water, HOA fees, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j1EvtF2Q6K8

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 76

Nearby parks: Wildwood Park, Deer Park, and Heritage Orchard.

Bus lines:
51 Moffett Field/Ames Center - West Valley College - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5841052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have any available units?
20810 4TH Street Unit 4 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 20810 4TH Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
20810 4TH Street Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20810 4TH Street Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.
