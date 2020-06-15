20810 4TH Street Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the serene Saratoga Village neighborhood in Saratoga has all the functional touches you need to feel comfortable and safe.



Bright and airy interior with chic recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, big sliding glass doors and windows, and built-in shelves. Its elegant kitchen is perfect for meal prep makes with granite countertops, white-painted cabinets with ample storage space, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and, microwave. The neat bathrooms have enclosed shower/tub combo and shower stall, vanity cabinets each surmounted by mirrors. Its bedrooms have built-in closets. It has air conditioning and forced-air heating. An in-unit washer and dryer, never worry about laundry again. Pet-friendly home but limited to small pets of up to 25 lbs. with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior also has a balcony and a patio. A storage unit (#94). There is an assigned covered garage (#38) for parking needs. Awesome amenities that include the shared pool, fitness center, and clubhouse.



Rated Very Walkable, most errands can be accomplished easily on foot in the area. Tenant pays for electricity (PG&E). The trash, gas, water, HOA fees, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j1EvtF2Q6K8



Walk Score: 76



Nearby parks: Wildwood Park, Deer Park, and Heritage Orchard.



51 Moffett Field/Ames Center - West Valley College - 0.3 mile



