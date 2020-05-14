Amenities
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):
portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693
This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: Villas II Community - 1214 S Villa Way Walnut Creek, CA
Great location: Close to downtown with easy access to Bart and freeway, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and schools.
MONTHLY RENT: $1,995.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00 (OAC)
FEATURES:
- Neutral colors throughout
- Carpet in master bedroom and light wooden floor in living area
- Custom entertainment center stays
- Lounge/office area off master bedroom
- Bonus room
- Washer and dryer inside the unit
- Private patio
- One covered parking space and one open parking space
- Community pool and clubhouse
Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour:
Syntero Real Estate
CBRE #02026021
Ph: (925) 905-9055
Fx: (925) 905-9056
Email: management@synterorealestate.com
Hours: M-F 9:00am-5:00pm
Please note:
- Tenants are responsible for PG&E
- Garbage and water are paid by owner
- This is a non-smoking rental home
- This rental unit does not accept pets
- Not currently participating in Housing Assistance Programs
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):
portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693