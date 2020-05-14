All apartments in Saranap
Saranap, CA
1214 S Villa Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1214 S Villa Way

1214 South Villa Way · (925) 905-9055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1214 South Villa Way, Saranap, CA 94595
Saranap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):
portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693

This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: Villas II Community - 1214 S Villa Way Walnut Creek, CA

Great location: Close to downtown with easy access to Bart and freeway, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and schools.

MONTHLY RENT: $1,995.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00 (OAC)

FEATURES:

- Neutral colors throughout
- Carpet in master bedroom and light wooden floor in living area
- Custom entertainment center stays
- Lounge/office area off master bedroom
- Bonus room
- Washer and dryer inside the unit
- Private patio
- One covered parking space and one open parking space
- Community pool and clubhouse

Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour:
Syntero Real Estate
CBRE #02026021
Ph: (925) 905-9055
Fx: (925) 905-9056
Email: management@synterorealestate.com
Hours: M-F 9:00am-5:00pm

Please note:
- Tenants are responsible for PG&E
- Garbage and water are paid by owner
- This is a non-smoking rental home
- This rental unit does not accept pets
- Not currently participating in Housing Assistance Programs

See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):
portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 S Villa Way have any available units?
1214 S Villa Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1214 S Villa Way have?
Some of 1214 S Villa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 S Villa Way currently offering any rent specials?
1214 S Villa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 S Villa Way pet-friendly?
No, 1214 S Villa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saranap.
Does 1214 S Villa Way offer parking?
Yes, 1214 S Villa Way does offer parking.
Does 1214 S Villa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 S Villa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 S Villa Way have a pool?
Yes, 1214 S Villa Way has a pool.
Does 1214 S Villa Way have accessible units?
No, 1214 S Villa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 S Villa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 S Villa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 S Villa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 S Villa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
