Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):

portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693



This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.



PROPERTY ADDRESS: Villas II Community - 1214 S Villa Way Walnut Creek, CA



Great location: Close to downtown with easy access to Bart and freeway, public transportation, restaurants, shopping and schools.



MONTHLY RENT: $1,995.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00 (OAC)



FEATURES:



- Neutral colors throughout

- Carpet in master bedroom and light wooden floor in living area

- Custom entertainment center stays

- Lounge/office area off master bedroom

- Bonus room

- Washer and dryer inside the unit

- Private patio

- One covered parking space and one open parking space

- Community pool and clubhouse



Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour:

Syntero Real Estate

CBRE #02026021

Ph: (925) 905-9055

Fx: (925) 905-9056

Email: management@synterorealestate.com

Hours: M-F 9:00am-5:00pm



Please note:

- Tenants are responsible for PG&E

- Garbage and water are paid by owner

- This is a non-smoking rental home

- This rental unit does not accept pets

- Not currently participating in Housing Assistance Programs



See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):

portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693