333 Main Street

Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905. It is located less than 2 blocks to the Beach, Boardwalk, wharf, great places to eat, some of the best surf spots the West Coast has to offer & just 2 blocks to downtown! The home has 4 bedrooms & a total of 5 beds as the largest bedroom is set up as a double. The maximum occupancy is 5 people. The courtyard has a Hot Tub, BBQ & patio furniture for your use! There is off-street parking for two cars and plenty of street parking. The city will issue parking permits for a small fee with a copy of your lease. Pets allowed with extra pet deposit. BRE#: 01868310



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/333-main-st-santa-cruz-ca-95060-usa/c4ca3a8d-7bcb-4870-82aa-786684f5ff9c



