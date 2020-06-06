All apartments in Santa Cruz
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Beach HIll

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $5900 · Avail. now

$5,900

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905. It is located less than 2 blocks to the Beach, Boardwalk, wharf, great places to eat, some of the best surf spots the West Coast has to offer & just 2 blocks to downtown! The home has 4 bedrooms & a total of 5 beds as the largest bedroom is set up as a double. The maximum occupancy is 5 people. The courtyard has a Hot Tub, BBQ & patio furniture for your use! There is off-street parking for two cars and plenty of street parking. The city will issue parking permits for a small fee with a copy of your lease. Pets allowed with extra pet deposit. BRE#: 01868310

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/333-main-st-santa-cruz-ca-95060-usa/c4ca3a8d-7bcb-4870-82aa-786684f5ff9c

(RLNE5430185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Main Street have any available units?
333 Main Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Main Street have?
Some of 333 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 333 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Main Street have a pool?
No, 333 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
