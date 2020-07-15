Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clarita
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

16 Studio Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,893
491 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clarita

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
12100 Longacre Avenue
12100 Longacre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,050
650 sqft
View View - Granada Hills LITTLE GUEST HOUSE - Call it a "Flat" of your own. COUNTRY LIVING IN THE CITY -- Gorgeous setting with high up top a bluff in nature with natural lighting.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clarita
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
106 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
244 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
2 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
North Hills East
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Northridge
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,501
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
5 Units Available
Northridge
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
5 Units Available
West Hills
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
450 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Reseda
7626 Reseda Blvd
7626 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
1500 sqft
1500 SQ FT RETAIL SPACE IN RESEDA! SUPER DEAL! - Property Id: 184235 PROPERTY FEATURES • 1,500 SF retail unit in a well patronize Strip Center • Unit features great visibility on heavily trafficked street • Large on site parking • Monument and

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
9949 Sepulveda Blvd.
9949 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
450 sqft
The Montecito Apartments are conveniently located in Mission Hills, CA. The Residents of the Montecito Apartment Homes have convenient access to shopping including Vons, Ralphs, CVS and Rite Aid.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills East
8332 Sepulveda Blvd 8,9,10
8332 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$5,995
3165 sqft
RETAIL SPACE FOR RENT / 3165 SF in NORTH HILLS!!!! - Property Id: 210369 Please call 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing! • Diverse Tenant Mix • Proximity to 405 Fwy • Arterial Roadways • Densely Populated • Commercial Hub • 1st floor • SUITES #8,

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Winnetka
20234 Cantara Street
20234 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
427 sqft
Move in ready studio apartment available now. Second floor unit in security building with gated entry. Granite countertops in kitchen. Light and bright inside. Park like setting with pool and spa. Pet okay under 20lbs. Near CSUN.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
San Fernando
731 Harps St
731 Harps Street, San Fernando, CA
Studio
$1,600
365 sqft
Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550 Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate

July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clarita rents declined significantly over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,639 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,639 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clarita 3 BedroomsSanta Clarita Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clarita Apartments under $1,600Santa Clarita Apartments under $1,800
    Santa Clarita Apartments with BalconySanta Clarita Apartments with GarageSanta Clarita Apartments with GymSanta Clarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clarita Apartments with ParkingSanta Clarita Apartments with Pool
    Santa Clarita Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clarita Cheap PlacesSanta Clarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clarita Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clarita Luxury PlacesSanta Clarita Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clarita Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
    Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
    Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
    The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks College