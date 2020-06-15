All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1701 Anacapa St #16

1701 Anacapa Street · (805) 965-2887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Upper East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 Anacapa St #16 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated Downtown 2BD/2BA condo - PET FRIENDLY - Available now!

Be the first to claim this tastefully remodeled 2BD/2BA condo in a hard-to-beat downtown location, just two blocks away from Alice Keck Park! Has been upgraded with new laminate flooring throughout, a brand new quartz kitchen countertop, fresh paint and new light fixtures throughout. As well, you can enjoy the rarity of central A/C. This does not feel like an apartment, it feels like a home.

One pet is considered.

This condo comes with not one, but two off-street parking spaces!

Lease term: 3,6 or 12 month leases available
Utilities paid by landlord: Water and trash
Renter's insurance is required

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agents: (805) 965-2887
Joe - Extension 118
Marisol - Extension 114

No co-signers, non-smoking unit

For our current vacancy list please visit our website at www.cochranepm.com

(RLNE5205664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have any available units?
1701 Anacapa St #16 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have?
Some of 1701 Anacapa St #16's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Anacapa St #16 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Anacapa St #16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Anacapa St #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Anacapa St #16 is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Anacapa St #16 does offer parking.
Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Anacapa St #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have a pool?
No, 1701 Anacapa St #16 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have accessible units?
No, 1701 Anacapa St #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Anacapa St #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Anacapa St #16 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1701 Anacapa St #16 has units with air conditioning.
