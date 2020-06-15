1701 Anacapa St #16

Amenities
Renovated Downtown 2BD/2BA condo - PET FRIENDLY - Available now!
Be the first to claim this tastefully remodeled 2BD/2BA condo in a hard-to-beat downtown location, just two blocks away from Alice Keck Park! Has been upgraded with new laminate flooring throughout, a brand new quartz kitchen countertop, fresh paint and new light fixtures throughout. As well, you can enjoy the rarity of central A/C. This does not feel like an apartment, it feels like a home.
One pet is considered.
This condo comes with not one, but two off-street parking spaces!
Lease term: 3,6 or 12 month leases available
Utilities paid by landlord: Water and trash
Renter's insurance is required
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing agents: (805) 965-2887
Joe - Extension 118
Marisol - Extension 114
No co-signers, non-smoking unit
