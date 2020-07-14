1417 Olive

Amenities

Available October 1st: Experience the best of Santa Barbara in this attractively decorated, fully furnished Craftsman free standing town home. Located in a historic downtown neighborhood, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental is within walking/biking distance of the best the city has to offer, including beaches, shopping and restaurants. The first floor is open and airy with floor to ceiling windows and French doors that lead to a private back deck with a gas BBQ and shaded seating. The newly updated kitchen is fully equipped with high-end appliances.