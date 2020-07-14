All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:31 PM

1417 Olive

1417 North Olive Street · (805) 705-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1417 North Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Upper East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available October 1st: Experience the best of Santa Barbara in this attractively decorated, fully furnished Craftsman free standing town home. Located in a historic downtown neighborhood, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental is within walking/biking distance of the best the city has to offer, including beaches, shopping and restaurants. The first floor is open and airy with floor to ceiling windows and French doors that lead to a private back deck with a gas BBQ and shaded seating. The newly updated kitchen is fully equipped with high-end appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Olive have any available units?
1417 Olive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1417 Olive have?
Some of 1417 Olive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Olive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Olive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1417 Olive offer parking?
No, 1417 Olive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Olive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 Olive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Olive have a pool?
No, 1417 Olive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Olive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Olive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Olive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Olive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Olive does not have units with air conditioning.
