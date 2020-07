Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool hot tub internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit package receiving

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority. Please review our website to take advantage of our Virtual Tours and learn more about Self-Guided Tours. We are excited to introduce Arrive Los Carneros, a premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA. Our brand new, well-appointed apartment homes feature spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans with built-in smart apartment devices such as Nest thermostats, Kevo keyless entry, and WIFI sound systems. Arrive Los Carneros offer residents exclusive access to a private solar heated swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, and electric vehicle charging stations. Surrounded by nature, Arrive Los Carneros boast scenic wildlife walking and biking trails while offering residents convenient access to nearby freeways and local attractions.