Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5059 Rhoads Avenue #B

5059 Rhoads Avenue · (805) 451-6679 ext. 138
Location

5059 Rhoads Avenue, Santa Barbara County, CA 93111

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B · Avail. Aug 10

$2,750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room. This unit offers a two car garage with washer/dryer hook-up, cozy fireplace in the living room, plus an enclosed back patio perfect for grilling, and a sparkling community pool.

Lessee is required to obtain renters insurance.
Trash included in monthly rent.

Sorry co-signers & pets not considered, smoking prohibited.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have any available units?
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have?
Some of 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B pet-friendly?
No, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B offer parking?
Yes, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B offers parking.
Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have a pool?
Yes, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B has a pool.
Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5059 Rhoads Avenue #B does not have units with air conditioning.
