Amenities
5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room. This unit offers a two car garage with washer/dryer hook-up, cozy fireplace in the living room, plus an enclosed back patio perfect for grilling, and a sparkling community pool.
Lessee is required to obtain renters insurance.
Trash included in monthly rent.
Sorry co-signers & pets not considered, smoking prohibited.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5896863)