5059 Rhoads Avenue #B Available 08/10/20 2BR/1.5BA Two Story townhome in Walnut Park Association. - Two story townhouse features large master bedroom, wood floors in the downstairs area , spacious living room with fireplace & separate dining room. This unit offers a two car garage with washer/dryer hook-up, cozy fireplace in the living room, plus an enclosed back patio perfect for grilling, and a sparkling community pool.



Lessee is required to obtain renters insurance.

Trash included in monthly rent.



Sorry co-signers & pets not considered, smoking prohibited.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896863)