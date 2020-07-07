All apartments in Santa Barbara County
4098 La Barbara Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4098 La Barbara Drive

4098 La Barbara Dr · (805) 735-2492
Location

4098 La Barbara Dr, Santa Barbara County, CA 93110
Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4098 La Barbara Drive · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Duplex - Beautifully remodeled two bedroom, two bath duplex shows attention to details.
Spacious living room with wood flooring and new plantation shudders thru out allowing for lots of sun light. Dining room off kitchen area also has new plantation shudders covering the length of the patio window opening up to the patio that leads to a wrap around large patio area. Upgraded kitchen with newer counter tops, electric cook top, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, also with a back door leading to the patio area. Remodeled hall bath with newer vanity, counter tops and shower/tub. Master bath off master bedroom suite has newer vanity, counter top and walk in shower. Good size second bedroom as well.
The unit comes with single car garage, roll up door and opener. Also in the garage there is a washer and dryer. The landlord provides gardener and pays for water and sewer. Great location close to schools and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4081294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4098 La Barbara Drive have any available units?
4098 La Barbara Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4098 La Barbara Drive have?
Some of 4098 La Barbara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4098 La Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4098 La Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4098 La Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4098 La Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara County.
Does 4098 La Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4098 La Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 4098 La Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4098 La Barbara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4098 La Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 4098 La Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4098 La Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 4098 La Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4098 La Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4098 La Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4098 La Barbara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4098 La Barbara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
