4098 La Barbara Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Remodeled Duplex - Beautifully remodeled two bedroom, two bath duplex shows attention to details.

Spacious living room with wood flooring and new plantation shudders thru out allowing for lots of sun light. Dining room off kitchen area also has new plantation shudders covering the length of the patio window opening up to the patio that leads to a wrap around large patio area. Upgraded kitchen with newer counter tops, electric cook top, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, also with a back door leading to the patio area. Remodeled hall bath with newer vanity, counter tops and shower/tub. Master bath off master bedroom suite has newer vanity, counter top and walk in shower. Good size second bedroom as well.

The unit comes with single car garage, roll up door and opener. Also in the garage there is a washer and dryer. The landlord provides gardener and pays for water and sewer. Great location close to schools and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



