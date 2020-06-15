All apartments in San Pasqual
Find more places like 521 La Paz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pasqual, CA
/
521 La Paz Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:56 AM

521 La Paz Drive

521 La Paz Drive · (626) 222-1176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pasqual
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc. Bordering San Marino, the Spanish masterpiece was constructed with uncompromising attention to detail, finest materials, craftsmanship and design resulting in elegance and sophistication. The home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative archways throughout and offers a living room with a high beamed ceiling, fireplace,and built-in cabinetry, formal dining room, plus den/office. The masterfully designed kitchen includes a 48' Sub-Zero refrigerator, 48' Wolf range and hood, Wolf microwave oven, and Asko dishwasher and offers quartz countertops, a farm style sink, plus breakfast bar for casual dining. The kitchen opens to the family room with corner fireplace and French doors opening to a covered patio with Spanish floor tiles, an ideal place for dining al fresco. In addition to a first floor bedroom suite, thesecond floor offers laundry room and three en-suite bedrooms, including a Master with fireplace, walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the rear garden. There's a 3/4 bath off one of two covered patios and adjacent to the fully insulated/finished attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 La Paz Drive have any available units?
521 La Paz Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 La Paz Drive have?
Some of 521 La Paz Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 La Paz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 La Paz Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 La Paz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 521 La Paz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pasqual.
Does 521 La Paz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 521 La Paz Drive does offer parking.
Does 521 La Paz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 La Paz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 La Paz Drive have a pool?
No, 521 La Paz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 La Paz Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 La Paz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 La Paz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 La Paz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 La Paz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 La Paz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 521 La Paz Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd
San Pasqual, CA 91107

Similar Pages

San Pasqual 1 BedroomsSan Pasqual 2 Bedrooms
San Pasqual Apartments with GymSan Pasqual Apartments with Parking
San Pasqual Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity