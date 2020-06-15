521 La Paz Drive

Amenities

This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc. Bordering San Marino, the Spanish masterpiece was constructed with uncompromising attention to detail, finest materials, craftsmanship and design resulting in elegance and sophistication. The home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative archways throughout and offers a living room with a high beamed ceiling, fireplace,and built-in cabinetry, formal dining room, plus den/office. The masterfully designed kitchen includes a 48' Sub-Zero refrigerator, 48' Wolf range and hood, Wolf microwave oven, and Asko dishwasher and offers quartz countertops, a farm style sink, plus breakfast bar for casual dining. The kitchen opens to the family room with corner fireplace and French doors opening to a covered patio with Spanish floor tiles, an ideal place for dining al fresco. In addition to a first floor bedroom suite, thesecond floor offers laundry room and three en-suite bedrooms, including a Master with fireplace, walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the rear garden. There's a 3/4 bath off one of two covered patios and adjacent to the fully insulated/finished attached garage.