All apartments in San Pablo
Find more places like 2031 Market Street Unit 116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pablo, CA
/
2031 Market Street Unit 116
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2031 Market Street Unit 116

2031 Market Ave · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pablo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.

The stylish interior feature includes laminate and tile flooring, gray painted walls, comfy furniture, and a cozy dining area. The stunning kitchen with tile walls is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that allow ample storage space, smooth granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedroom is a comfy space for a good nights rest with a double bed, a built-in closet, and access to the balcony with a lovely view.

A coin-operated/shared washer and dryer are available along with electric heating for climate control. An assigned covered parking and another assigned uncovered spot are available. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets, not more than 30 lbs. are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

If rented as furnished, the owner will pay for all the utilities: water, electricity, garbage, trash, sewage including Wi-Fi. If rented as unfurnished, the tenant will pay for electricity, sewage, and Wi-Fi.

The Walk Score is 89/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=emz11HjHm9g

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby parks: John Hubert Davis Park, Fairmead Park, and Montalvin Park.

(RLNE5265992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have any available units?
2031 Market Street Unit 116 has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have?
Some of 2031 Market Street Unit 116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Market Street Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Market Street Unit 116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Market Street Unit 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 does offer parking.
Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have a pool?
No, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Market Street Unit 116 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2031 Market Street Unit 116 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2031 Market Street Unit 116?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave
San Pablo, CA 94805

Similar Pages

San Pablo 1 BedroomsSan Pablo 2 Bedrooms
San Pablo Apartments with ParkingSan Pablo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Pablo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CA
Contra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Contra Costa CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity