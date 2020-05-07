2031 Market Street Unit 116

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.



The stylish interior feature includes laminate and tile flooring, gray painted walls, comfy furniture, and a cozy dining area. The stunning kitchen with tile walls is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that allow ample storage space, smooth granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedroom is a comfy space for a good nights rest with a double bed, a built-in closet, and access to the balcony with a lovely view.



A coin-operated/shared washer and dryer are available along with electric heating for climate control. An assigned covered parking and another assigned uncovered spot are available. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets, not more than 30 lbs. are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



If rented as furnished, the owner will pay for all the utilities: water, electricity, garbage, trash, sewage including Wi-Fi. If rented as unfurnished, the tenant will pay for electricity, sewage, and Wi-Fi.



The Walk Score is 89/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=emz11HjHm9g



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby parks: John Hubert Davis Park, Fairmead Park, and Montalvin Park.



