14150 Murphy Ave. Available 08/01/20 Welcome to this beautiful One of a Kind Custom Built 4 bedroom, 4 bath home! Electricity, Water and Landscaping Included! - WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to this beautiful custom built 4 bedroom, 4 bath home (1 bed and 1 bath is on the other side of the house (attached) with views of the valley and easy access to Hwy 101. Water, Electricity, and Landscaping paid for by owner so that you can relax during the hot summer months! This home has so many amenities from the large open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, fireplace in the living room, wet bar for entertaining, custom cabinetry, huge master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and custom large shower, large windows for natural light and views, 3 car garage with water softener, stove, and stainless steel sink, fruit trees and a garden for your pleasure, and so much more. Gas is the only utility you will need to pay for.



Home is part of an estate that has a small vineyard, goats, and a cement business next door. Tenants have access to backyard only. No access to vineyard, goat pasture, and pens. Give yourself or your children the opportunity they have always wanted having such serene views out of your backyard and still have the proximity to Hwy 101. Don't let it pass you up!



$4500 a month rent plus $5000 security deposit. Pet VERY strictly negotiable. If accepted increased security deposit of $500. Non-Smoking property. Virtual tour can be found at: https://youtu.be/9CbZFsJUBmM



Heading South from San Jose on Hwy 101, Take exit 362 to merge onto E San Martin Ave, Turn right onto Murphy Ave, House is on the right.



Applications on website (www.brehome.com). 1 year lease required. Non-Smokers. Available August 1st.



Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3 for more info.



