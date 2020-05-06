642 Chaucer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming Roland Coate designed home in a great San Marino location. Kitchen boasts newer appliances including double oven, 6 burner cook top, microwave drawer, beverage refrigerator and dishwasher. Formal dining room with French doors to rear patio and yard. Formal living room with fireplace and French doors. Master suite includes bedroom with fireplace, separate dressing room with closet, updated master bath. Large secondary bedrooms. Both main floor bedrooms have en-suite baths. Backyard features a brick patio and large grass area. Beyond the backyard is a separate pool area with two changing rooms (each with a 3/4 bath). (Note: changing room baths are not counted in the total bath count.) Long term lease available.