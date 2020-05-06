All apartments in San Marino
642 Chaucer Road
642 Chaucer Road

642 Chaucer Road · No Longer Available
642 Chaucer Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming Roland Coate designed home in a great San Marino location. Kitchen boasts newer appliances including double oven, 6 burner cook top, microwave drawer, beverage refrigerator and dishwasher. Formal dining room with French doors to rear patio and yard. Formal living room with fireplace and French doors. Master suite includes bedroom with fireplace, separate dressing room with closet, updated master bath. Large secondary bedrooms. Both main floor bedrooms have en-suite baths. Backyard features a brick patio and large grass area. Beyond the backyard is a separate pool area with two changing rooms (each with a 3/4 bath). (Note: changing room baths are not counted in the total bath count.) Long term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Chaucer Road have any available units?
642 Chaucer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 642 Chaucer Road have?
Some of 642 Chaucer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Chaucer Road currently offering any rent specials?
642 Chaucer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Chaucer Road pet-friendly?
No, 642 Chaucer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 642 Chaucer Road offer parking?
Yes, 642 Chaucer Road offers parking.
Does 642 Chaucer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Chaucer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Chaucer Road have a pool?
Yes, 642 Chaucer Road has a pool.
Does 642 Chaucer Road have accessible units?
No, 642 Chaucer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Chaucer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Chaucer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Chaucer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Chaucer Road does not have units with air conditioning.

