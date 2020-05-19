All apartments in San Marino
San Marino, CA
600 Winston Avenue
600 Winston Avenue

600 Winston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

600 Winston Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This exquisite Mediterranean home is rich with original architectural appointments & tasteful updates. The natural sunlight and large glass windows and doors provide comfortable family living and entertaining. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of San Marino with the best rewarding San Marino schools. The well-designed layout includes 5 bedrooms w/ 2 suites, 4.5 remodeled bathrooms and 1 bed room on the 1st floor & has is own bath room. An elegant living room, a formal dining room & a huge family room with French doors accessing the beautiful large backyard with beautiful landscaping, a gated pool and open patios. Perfect to raise kids and entertaining family party. Entire interior is newly painted, Large Kitchen features Thermador range & double ovens, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, & 2 dishwashers. The AC working for the second floor was newly installed last year. A multi-functional bonus studio/workshop adjoining the garage will be owner's personal storage. Copper plumbing, custom drapery, recessed lightings, central security system, and an extra deep large garage. Designed & built by one of the 1st licensed female architects & contractors in CA as her own residence. Walking distance to San Marino High school and minutes' drive to the Huntington Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Winston Avenue have any available units?
600 Winston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 600 Winston Avenue have?
Some of 600 Winston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Winston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Winston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Winston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Winston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 600 Winston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 Winston Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 Winston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Winston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Winston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 600 Winston Avenue has a pool.
Does 600 Winston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Winston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Winston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Winston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Winston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Winston Avenue has units with air conditioning.

