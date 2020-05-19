600 Winston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This exquisite Mediterranean home is rich with original architectural appointments & tasteful updates. The natural sunlight and large glass windows and doors provide comfortable family living and entertaining. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of San Marino with the best rewarding San Marino schools. The well-designed layout includes 5 bedrooms w/ 2 suites, 4.5 remodeled bathrooms and 1 bed room on the 1st floor & has is own bath room. An elegant living room, a formal dining room & a huge family room with French doors accessing the beautiful large backyard with beautiful landscaping, a gated pool and open patios. Perfect to raise kids and entertaining family party. Entire interior is newly painted, Large Kitchen features Thermador range & double ovens, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, & 2 dishwashers. The AC working for the second floor was newly installed last year. A multi-functional bonus studio/workshop adjoining the garage will be owner's personal storage. Copper plumbing, custom drapery, recessed lightings, central security system, and an extra deep large garage. Designed & built by one of the 1st licensed female architects & contractors in CA as her own residence. Walking distance to San Marino High school and minutes' drive to the Huntington Library.