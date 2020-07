Amenities

garage pool fireplace

Very well maintained single story Spanish home with San Marino schools. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2,000 square feet of living area. Large living room with decorative fireplace, a separate formal dining room. Close proximity to schools, library, banks, and stores. Long driveway with 2 car detached garage. South of Huntington Dr. and east of Del Mar. Beautiful front and backyard with pool.