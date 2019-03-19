All apartments in San Marino
2605 Monterey Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2605 Monterey Road

2605 Monterey Road
San Marino
Apartments with Garage
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

2605 Monterey Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Spanish style home with modern kitchen design and gorgeous contemporary bathrooms for lease. Please note: This property is being rented vacant without furniture in photos. All furniture already moved out. This charming home is located on a tree-lined street and features a spacious formal living room with fireplace and a family room with sliding glass doors to the yard. There is a beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, large stainless sink, a center island, newer appliances and two remodeled bathrooms. Save energy with LED recessed lighting throughout the house. There are also two spacious master suites, a 3rd bedroom, air conditioning, and hardwood floors. All three ample sized bedrooms have plenty of natural light from the windows. The larger master bath features dual vanity sinks and separate tub and shower. Washer and dryer located behind the kitchen cabinet. Stairs off the kitchen lead to a small basement next to kitchen area which may be used as a large pantry or a bonus storage area. There is also a detached 2 car garage. This lovely home is located in the prestigious Mission District of San Marino in a great quiet neighborhood with wonderful schools. Non-Smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Monterey Road have any available units?
2605 Monterey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2605 Monterey Road have?
Some of 2605 Monterey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Monterey Road currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Monterey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Monterey Road pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Monterey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2605 Monterey Road offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Monterey Road offers parking.
Does 2605 Monterey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Monterey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Monterey Road have a pool?
No, 2605 Monterey Road does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Monterey Road have accessible units?
No, 2605 Monterey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Monterey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Monterey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Monterey Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2605 Monterey Road has units with air conditioning.
