Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathroom San Marino home situated on a beautiful 10,626 sqft lot. Fire place in both living and family room. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Master suite has a private bathroom. One bedroom with it's own bathroom and Two bedrooms with shared bathroom. Separate laundry area next to 2 car garage. Beautiful large backyard with plenty of space for entertaining. Corner lot allows for plenty of parking.