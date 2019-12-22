All apartments in San Marino
San Marino, CA
1960 Del Mar Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

1960 Del Mar Avenue

1960 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Del Mar Avenue, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful Traditional home with 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, & 2 car garages has been impeccably maintained and offers the benefits of the top rated San Marino School District. The foyer accesses the elegant living room and the formal dining room. It features a light filled family room & dazzling kitchen. Conveniently located on the ground floor are two bedrooms. A bedroom and bath are located off the hall leading from the family room. Completing the first floor is the gorgeous master bedroom suites. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and lots of light. There is also an additional full bath and an attic with generous storage space. There is wonderful attention to detail with hardwood floors, crown molding and wainscoting in many rooms. The house also has central heat and air, a California basement, and a two car garage with extra storage space. The backyard features a patio that is great for entertaining and an abundance of mature trees and plants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
1960 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1960 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1960 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1960 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Del Mar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1960 Del Mar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
