1701 Virginia Road

LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION!!! This cozy nest is located in the prestigious estate area of San Marino. It offers a nearly 17,500 sqft lot with a swimming pool. This charming house has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and beautiful landscaping that includes a rose garden and many fruit trees in the side yard and backyard. The property is also near Lacy park and across the street from the Valentine elementary school. You can stand on the front porch , Or see right through the living room window to watch your children walk to school. And that’s not to even mention the proximity to restaurants, shopping centers, and the famous Huntington library, etc!! This home is not only suitable to be your cozy, lovely home, but it’s also in a great location with a BIG potential investment opportunity. Don't wait; this is your chance to become the proud owner of this little gem!!