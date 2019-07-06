All apartments in San Marino
Find more places like 1701 Virginia Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marino, CA
/
1701 Virginia Road
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

1701 Virginia Road

1701 Virginia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marino
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1701 Virginia Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION!!! This cozy nest is located in the prestigious estate area of San Marino. It offers a nearly 17,500 sqft lot with a swimming pool. This charming house has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and beautiful landscaping that includes a rose garden and many fruit trees in the side yard and backyard. The property is also near Lacy park and across the street from the Valentine elementary school. You can stand on the front porch , Or see right through the living room window to watch your children walk to school. And that’s not to even mention the proximity to restaurants, shopping centers, and the famous Huntington library, etc!! This home is not only suitable to be your cozy, lovely home, but it’s also in a great location with a BIG potential investment opportunity. Don't wait; this is your chance to become the proud owner of this little gem!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Virginia Road have any available units?
1701 Virginia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
Is 1701 Virginia Road currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Virginia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Virginia Road pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Virginia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1701 Virginia Road offer parking?
No, 1701 Virginia Road does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Virginia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Virginia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Virginia Road have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Virginia Road has a pool.
Does 1701 Virginia Road have accessible units?
No, 1701 Virginia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Virginia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Virginia Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Virginia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Virginia Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Marino 3 BedroomsSan Marino Apartments with Garages
San Marino Apartments with ParkingSan Marino Apartments with Pools
San Marino Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CA
Florence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles