1630 S Euclid Avenue

Located in the highly desirable Mission district of San Marino, this redesigned traditional showcases a sophisticated Southern California lifestyle. Completely transformed in 2017, using the finest of materials, almost every corner of the house was given a design refresh.This 4BR/3BA home, conveniently has one bedroom on the ground level. A spacious family room that opens to kitchen and a contiguous living room and dining room separated by two-sided fireplace complete this first floor. Upstairs, the 3 BR and 2 BA are thoughtfully sited for an abundance of natural light.Private and tranquil back yard provides a perfect space to relax.