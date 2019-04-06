All apartments in San Marino
1630 S Euclid Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1630 S Euclid Avenue

1630 S Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1630 S Euclid Ave, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the highly desirable Mission district of San Marino, this redesigned traditional showcases a sophisticated Southern California lifestyle. Completely transformed in 2017, using the finest of materials, almost every corner of the house was given a design refresh.This 4BR/3BA home, conveniently has one bedroom on the ground level. A spacious family room that opens to kitchen and a contiguous living room and dining room separated by two-sided fireplace complete this first floor. Upstairs, the 3 BR and 2 BA are thoughtfully sited for an abundance of natural light.Private and tranquil back yard provides a perfect space to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1630 S Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
Is 1630 S Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 S Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 S Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 S Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 S Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
