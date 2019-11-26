All apartments in San Marino
Find more places like 1206 Oxford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marino, CA
/
1206 Oxford Road
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

1206 Oxford Road

1206 Oxford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1206 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your opportunity to live in this beautifully remodeled home adjacent to Huntington Library. Everything you have been waiting for is in this great home. 3 bedrooms plus den, 2.5 baths, gourmet chef's kitchen with Theramador appliances, custom cabinetry, boasts a large granite center island, sub-zero, wine cooler and the lushly landscaped backyard. Central Vacuum system, should surrounded system (kitchen and living room), Stone fireplace and much more... You must see it to appreciate it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Oxford Road have any available units?
1206 Oxford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 1206 Oxford Road have?
Some of 1206 Oxford Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Oxford Road currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Oxford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Oxford Road pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Oxford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1206 Oxford Road offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Oxford Road offers parking.
Does 1206 Oxford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Oxford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Oxford Road have a pool?
No, 1206 Oxford Road does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Oxford Road have accessible units?
No, 1206 Oxford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Oxford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Oxford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Oxford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Oxford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Marino 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marino Apartments with Garages
San Marino Apartments with ParkingSan Marino Apartments with Pools
San Marino Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CA
Florence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles