1206 Oxford Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your opportunity to live in this beautifully remodeled home adjacent to Huntington Library. Everything you have been waiting for is in this great home. 3 bedrooms plus den, 2.5 baths, gourmet chef's kitchen with Theramador appliances, custom cabinetry, boasts a large granite center island, sub-zero, wine cooler and the lushly landscaped backyard. Central Vacuum system, should surrounded system (kitchen and living room), Stone fireplace and much more... You must see it to appreciate it!