Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3130 Lirio Court

3130 Lirio Court · (805) 439-3529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Japantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3130 Lirio Court · Avail. Jun 29

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms; 8 -person maximum occupancy

12-month lease

Utilities paid by tenant: electricity, gas, water, sewer & garbage, and cable/internet.

Washer and dryer hook-up.

NO smoking on premises.

Pets allowed with additional $500, pet deposit (max 1 pet)

Co-signers Welcome!

***Showings will be available after City Restrictions regarding COVID-19 have been lifted***

(RLNE5736272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3130 Lirio Court have any available units?
3130 Lirio Court has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3130 Lirio Court have?
Some of 3130 Lirio Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Lirio Court currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Lirio Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Lirio Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Lirio Court is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Lirio Court offer parking?
No, 3130 Lirio Court does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Lirio Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Lirio Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Lirio Court have a pool?
No, 3130 Lirio Court does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Lirio Court have accessible units?
No, 3130 Lirio Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Lirio Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Lirio Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Lirio Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Lirio Court does not have units with air conditioning.

