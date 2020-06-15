Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms; 8 -person maximum occupancy



12-month lease



Utilities paid by tenant: electricity, gas, water, sewer & garbage, and cable/internet.



Washer and dryer hook-up.



NO smoking on premises.



Pets allowed with additional $500, pet deposit (max 1 pet)



Co-signers Welcome!



***Showings will be available after City Restrictions regarding COVID-19 have been lifted***



