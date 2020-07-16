961 West Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows. The kitchen area of the home has a built-in breakfast bar and period touches. Home includes covered carport and additional parking at the front of the home.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



Link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/f8MkAMVoDfJ



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245851?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available 7/22/20



