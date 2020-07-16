All apartments in San Luis Obispo County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:39 PM

961 West Foothill Boulevard

961 West Foothill Boulevard · (805) 351-3999
Location

961 West Foothill Boulevard, San Luis Obispo County, CA 93405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bed / 1 Bath home in a country setting just minutes to Cal Poly, shopping, and downtown. Vaulted ceilings in the living area are lit by the large north-west facing windows. The kitchen area of the home has a built-in breakfast bar and period touches. Home includes covered carport and additional parking at the front of the home.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

Link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/f8MkAMVoDfJ

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245851?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available 7/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
961 West Foothill Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 961 West Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
961 West Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 West Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 961 West Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo County.
Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 961 West Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 West Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 961 West Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 961 West Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 West Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 West Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 West Foothill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
