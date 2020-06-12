/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
171 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ashland
6 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
$
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
894 sqft
Excellent location on Marina Drive, close to Oyster Bay and Marina Park. Units include bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Marina Faire
4 Units Available
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
791 sqft
Within walking distance of local shopping, dining, and entertainment, this beautiful development offers a series of unique features for residents to choose from. Amenities include lush landscaping, an onsite pool, and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
225 Castro Street
225 Castro Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Spacious Newly Renovated 2BR/2BA condo in San Leandro - This lovely 2BR/2BA unit is on ground level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14863 Bancroft Avenue
14863 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14863 Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
Farrelly Pond
1 Unit Available
311 Suffolk Dr
311 Suffolk Drive, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, fully remodeled, stainless steel appliances. San Leandro, 2295/month
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bancroft
1 Unit Available
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of San Leandro
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ashland
1 Unit Available
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst Park
1 Unit Available
1252 96th Ave.
1252 96th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This 2 bedroom home is ready for move in !! Enjoy a gated yard and off street parking. Single story house. Private back yard. Attached Garage This one won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of San Leandro
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
Harder-Tennyson
8 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
Coliseum
2 Units Available
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Similar Pages
San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Leandro 3 BedroomsSan Leandro Accessible ApartmentsSan Leandro Apartments with Balcony
San Leandro Apartments with GarageSan Leandro Apartments with GymSan Leandro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Leandro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Leandro Apartments with ParkingSan Leandro Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA