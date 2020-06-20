All apartments in San Leandro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

14835 East 14th St Apt 7

14835 East 14th Street · (510) 569-0722 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578
Halcyon-Foothill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.14TH STREET #07, SAN LEANDRO CA

* 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo
* Upstairs Unit w/ Balcony & Vaulted Ceilings
* New Carpet
* Fireplace
* Granite Counter Tops
* 1-Car Garage & 1 Assigned Parking Space
* Additional Space Available @ Additional Cost
* Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet
* Garbage Paid For
* Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave Included
* Immediate Access to 580 Freeway
* Elementary, Middle & Highschool Within 1.7 Miles
* Bayfair Mall, BART, Supermarket and Stores within 0.5 Miles
* Pets Negotiable

This 2 bedroom condo has just became available and is looking for a new tenant! The property is well located in the heart of San Leandro with immediate access to the 580 freeway, less than 2 miles from the local schools, K-12, and 0.5 miles from Bayfair Mall, BART, Lucky Grocery and several stores. There is an assigned parking space as well as a 1-car garage for your convenience. This upstairs unit feature vaulted ceilings, new carpet, granite counter tops, fire place and a balcony overlooking the community. Fully loaded with appliances, the unit comes with washer, dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave! Garbage and HOA fees paid for. We're expecting this deal to go quick so check it out ASAP!

Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/

For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals

We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.

**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **

SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei

(RLNE5854335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have any available units?
14835 East 14th St Apt 7 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have?
Some of 14835 East 14th St Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
14835 East 14th St Apt 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 does offer parking.
Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14835 East 14th St Apt 7 does not have units with air conditioning.

