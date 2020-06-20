14835 East 14th St Apt 7.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.14TH STREET #07, SAN LEANDRO CA



* 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo

* Upstairs Unit w/ Balcony & Vaulted Ceilings

* New Carpet

* Fireplace

* Granite Counter Tops

* 1-Car Garage & 1 Assigned Parking Space

* Additional Space Available @ Additional Cost

* Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet

* Garbage Paid For

* Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave Included

* Immediate Access to 580 Freeway

* Elementary, Middle & Highschool Within 1.7 Miles

* Bayfair Mall, BART, Supermarket and Stores within 0.5 Miles

* Pets Negotiable



This 2 bedroom condo has just became available and is looking for a new tenant! The property is well located in the heart of San Leandro with immediate access to the 580 freeway, less than 2 miles from the local schools, K-12, and 0.5 miles from Bayfair Mall, BART, Lucky Grocery and several stores. There is an assigned parking space as well as a 1-car garage for your convenience. This upstairs unit feature vaulted ceilings, new carpet, granite counter tops, fire place and a balcony overlooking the community. Fully loaded with appliances, the unit comes with washer, dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave! Garbage and HOA fees paid for. We're expecting this deal to go quick so check it out ASAP!



Open house Information dates and times: https://slpm.com/open-houses/



For additional information, photos, online applications as well as information on our other available properties go to: https://slpm.com/browse-rentals



We ask that you drive by any property you may have an interest in to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood and exterior of the home.



**Please be advised that any dates published or given orally for a property's move in availability is subject to the existing tenant moving on the notified date. The date is also subject to time required to prepare the unit for occupancy, which involves owner approval and having an acceptable vendor available to complete the repairs. Once we have received a holding deposit, we will be able to provide a more accurate time line for move-in. **



SLPM Property Management - BRE license#00368908 – Gary DeMattei



(RLNE5854335)