3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West of Mission District
1 Unit Available
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
312 S ARROYO DR. #F Available 06/15/20 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Garvey
1 Unit Available
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.
Results within 1 mile of San Gabriel
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6721 Rosemead Boulevard
6721 Rosemead Boulevard, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Results within 5 miles of San Gabriel
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,018
1833 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Alhambra
10 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
117 N Raymond Ave
117 North Raymond Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
932 sqft
Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!! - Completely remodeled 3bedroom/2 bath single family house in North Alhambra with two car garage and lots of outdoor space!!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
640 E. Walnut Street
640 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1647 sqft
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.
