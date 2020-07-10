418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C

Amenities
Live and work at San Gabriel, CEO office space - Across from exclucive San Gabriel Country club, new building, on E Las Tunas Dr. a block from San Gabriel blvd.
Mix use building, private office or apartment city living.
huge living / office space; one bedroom, convenient kitchen, spacious bathroom.
Laundry facility on site
we are looking for provable monthly income of $6700; credit over 675; no eviction record.
for special showing call 626-688-1413 Luis
Real Property Management Fairmate
office 626-338-6688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5437679)