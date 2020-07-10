All apartments in San Gabriel
San Gabriel, CA
418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C

418 E Las Tunas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

418 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Live and work at San Gabriel, CEO office space - Across from exclucive San Gabriel Country club, new building, on E Las Tunas Dr. a block from San Gabriel blvd.
Mix use building, private office or apartment city living.
huge living / office space; one bedroom, convenient kitchen, spacious bathroom.

Laundry facility on site

we are looking for provable monthly income of $6700; credit over 675; no eviction record.

for special showing call 626-688-1413 Luis
Real Property Management Fairmate
office 626-338-6688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C have any available units?
418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
Is 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C currently offering any rent specials?
418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C pet-friendly?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C offer parking?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C does not offer parking.
Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C have a pool?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C does not have a pool.
Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C have accessible units?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C does not have accessible units.
Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 E Las Tunas Dr #3C does not have units with air conditioning.
