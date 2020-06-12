/
2 bedroom apartments
195 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1143 sqft
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
876 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sylmar
3 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
917 sqft
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
8108 Langdon Ave 2
8108 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
910 sqft
Cascade Pointe - 2 Bed - Great Value - Property Id: 297961 Cascade Pointe is showing a 2 bedroom, 1.5 and 1.25 full bath available now. Great deal, great size, rent-controlled.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
9656 Sandusky Ave
9656 Sandusky Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Sandusky - Property Id: 273128 This is a newly remodeled home. Everything is brand new. The owner pays for water, power, gas, and trash. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273128 Property Id 273128 (RLNE5839401)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15125 Nordhoff St. 12
15125 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Unit 12 Available 06/15/20 Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931 Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location. -Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405. -Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
8157 Lennox Ave.
8157 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
838 sqft
Panorama City 2+1 home w/1 car garage + backyard FOR RENT! (8157 Lennox) - Single-story house for rent in Panorama City! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 800 SQF of space; living room; kitchen has stove/oven included; formal dining area;
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15610 Crestview Lane Unit 62
15610 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1371 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Condominium with Incredible Views! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful two story condominium sits in the very desirable Granada Village HOA.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
8355 Willis Avenue
8355 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
969 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium. Large balcony, association pool, and close to freeway, public transportation and nearby stores.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
7862 Stansbury Avenue
7862 Stansbury Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled back house for rent on a quiet residential tree lined street. Shared yard with front house and private yard space in the back of the property. One assigned parking space in front of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
16755 Parthenia Street
16755 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
910 sqft
THE BEST LOCATION UPPER LEVEL NORTHRIDGE 2BR 1BA CONDO WITH 924 sqft LIVING AREA. CENTRAL HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR. END UNIT COMPLETELY PRIVET AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BRIGHT AND LIGHT. KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Van Nuys
1 Unit Available
13639 Leadwell Street
13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
840 sqft
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
14425 Foothill Blvd
14425 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
12709 Arminta Street
12709 Arminta Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Welcome to this newly built guest house in the heart of North Hollywood.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
9019 Noble Avenue
9019 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Spacious two bedroom home with fresh paint, partial new vinyl flooring and air conditioning. This property has easy access to I-405, I-5, 118, and 101 and is close to Cal State Northridge and a short drive to UCLA and Hollywood.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
933 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
997 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1099 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1130 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
985 sqft
Located in the heart of Canyon Country near Santa Clarita, Diamond Park Apartments brings you incredible amenities and comfort in a beautiful and convenient Southern California location.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
891 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
957 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with in-home washer/dryer, gourmet kitchen, private patio/balcony, and designer fixtures. Community has resort-style pool and spa, entertainment lounge and easy access to 405 and 101 freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Sherman Oaks
7 Units Available
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
997 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community pool, gym and grill. Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to San Diego Freeway, Westside, Burbank and Silicon Beach.
