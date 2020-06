Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550



Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate flooring a Studio AUD includes one bath unit a must see !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236550

Property Id 236550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5614163)