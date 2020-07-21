706 Griswold Ave

Amenities

dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious San Fernando 3 bedroom on Griswold - Front house only of 2 houses on one lot with easy access to everything! Bright and spacious living room and dining room. Efficient Ikea kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and ample storage space. Direct access 2 car garage. Some shared utilities. No pets, please.



Located off Glenoaks between N Maclay Avenue and Arroyo Street. This property is still occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. You are welcome to go by any time to check out the area and grab a flyer from the box on the sign. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.



(RLNE5011282)