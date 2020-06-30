Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to 1210 Phillippi Street. We are now showing a very large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of the charming San Fernando available now. Spacious home with easy access to 5, 118, 210 and 405 freeways. Original hardwood floors in combination with beautiful Spanish ceramic tile. Walk-through Galley styled kitchen that leads to spacious breakfast nook eating area beside a traditional dining room. Granite counters and plenty of cabinet storage with a golden honey oak finish. Stainless steel appliances. (dishwasher, stove, microwave). Service room off the kitchen includes top quality front-loading washer/dryer and restroom. Wood/gas burning fireplace is two-sided facing both dining and living room. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans for circulation in the warmer months. Sliding windows provide openness to your backyard that includes a pool, fruit trees (orange, lemon, pomegranate), LED-lit covered patio, and lots of space perfect for a grill/ sitting area to entertain friends and family. Lots of natural light. Entire home includes LED recessed lighting. Central AC/Heat. Insulated windows. Private 2-car garage with custom stone finish driveway. Cul-de-sac creates a quiet street. Pets are welcomed and will be considered. Non-smoking. 1,700 sqft. Rent: $2,995. Deposit: one month rent. Minimum 1-year lease. Shown by appointment only, call 818-366-5088.