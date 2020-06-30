All apartments in San Fernando
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:47 PM

1210 Phillippi Street

1210 Phillippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Phillippi Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
San Fernando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to 1210 Phillippi Street. We are now showing a very large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of the charming San Fernando available now. Spacious home with easy access to 5, 118, 210 and 405 freeways. Original hardwood floors in combination with beautiful Spanish ceramic tile. Walk-through Galley styled kitchen that leads to spacious breakfast nook eating area beside a traditional dining room. Granite counters and plenty of cabinet storage with a golden honey oak finish. Stainless steel appliances. (dishwasher, stove, microwave). Service room off the kitchen includes top quality front-loading washer/dryer and restroom. Wood/gas burning fireplace is two-sided facing both dining and living room.  Large bedrooms with ceiling fans for circulation in the warmer months. Sliding windows provide openness to your backyard that includes a pool, fruit trees (orange, lemon, pomegranate), LED-lit covered patio, and lots of space perfect for a grill/ sitting area to entertain friends and family. Lots of natural light. Entire home includes LED recessed lighting. Central AC/Heat. Insulated windows. Private 2-car garage with custom stone finish driveway. Cul-de-sac creates a quiet street. Pets are welcomed and will be considered. Non-smoking. 1,700 sqft. Rent: $2,995. Deposit: one month rent. Minimum 1-year lease. Shown by appointment only, call 818-366-5088.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Phillippi Street have any available units?
1210 Phillippi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Fernando, CA.
What amenities does 1210 Phillippi Street have?
Some of 1210 Phillippi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Phillippi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Phillippi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Phillippi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Phillippi Street offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street offers parking.
Does 1210 Phillippi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Phillippi Street have a pool?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street has a pool.
Does 1210 Phillippi Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street has accessible units.
Does 1210 Phillippi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Phillippi Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Phillippi Street has units with air conditioning.

