/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Carlos, CA
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Howard Park
1 Unit Available
1001 Laurel St # 403
1001 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1094 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403 San Carlos, CA 94070 Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
White Oaks
1 Unit Available
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202
1312 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com To See More Pics, please visit: bornmanagement.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Sterling Downs
6 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Centennial
55 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
988 sqft
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Neighborhood 2
14 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
1243 sqft
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Neighborhood 9
40 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Redwood Shores
14 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Redwood Shores
22 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
67 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,429
1063 sqft
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Neighborhood 1
10 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,143
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Redwood Shores
13 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,553
938 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Hillsdale
38 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Similar Pages
San Carlos 1 BedroomsSan Carlos 2 BedroomsSan Carlos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Carlos 3 BedroomsSan Carlos Apartments with Balcony
San Carlos Apartments with GarageSan Carlos Apartments with GymSan Carlos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Carlos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Carlos Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA