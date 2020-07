Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym playground pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access smoke-free community

Acappella features luxury one and two-bedroom apartment homes in San Bruno, CA. A night out with friends at a neighborhood hotspot, or a night at home entertaining from your open-concept kitchen? A day spent shopping, or lounging by the pool? The choice is yours at Acappella, a luxury mid-rise apartment community in the heart of San Bruno, where the options are endless. Beautifully appointed and ideally situated, every decision feels right. At Acappella, the comforts of home are there when you need them, but the excitement of the city awaits just outside your door.