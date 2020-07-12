Apartment List
/
CA
/
san bruno
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

403 Apartments for rent in San Bruno, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some San Bruno apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
San Bruno Park
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley · Completely move-in ready · Extremely safe area · Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio ·

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
3340 Geoffrey Dr House
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,990
1400 sqft
Furnished Luxury Bay View Home?Sun Deck?Pets OK - Property Id: 291735 Fully Furnished, 100% Remodeled Luxury Home • Completely move-in ready • Very safe, quiet San Bruno neighborhood • Sun deck with stunning Bay Views • Gourmet kitchen with

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
20 Livingston Terrace DR
20 Livingston Terrace Drive, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1910 sqft
A bright and beautiful 2-Story Townhome w/ marble entrance, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. High ceilings in the master suite with full bath walk-in closet and 2 large bedrooms with full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
443 San Anselmo North
443 San Anselmo Avenue North, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
650 sqft
Super charming, updated and bright 1br/1ba flat with parking in a two unit building in a convenient location with a walkscore of 96 as it's walking distance from shops of downtown San Bruno and CalTrains.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
1300 sqft
Modern Furnished Hilltop Home Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 291139 Fully Furnished Home in San Bruno Hills • Bright, spacious 3BR/2BA home • Very safe, quiet area • Open design with large kitchen, dining area, living room • Queen memory foam beds

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
540 Mastick Avenue - A
540 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
650 sqft
Newly renovated nice and clean 2 beds 1 bath in a very convenient location - Walk to downtown San Bruno, Cal train and BART. Easy access to the surrounding highways.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
9 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,729
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
14 Madrid court
14 Madrid Court, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1590 sqft
Spacious and quiet sought after Millbrae single family home - Beautiful elevated rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the property. Large living room with fireplace.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
431 Richmond Dr # 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1400 sqft
Furnished Spacious Apt Downtown Millbrae Pets OK - Property Id: 286074 Fully Furnished, Spacious Apt in ?? of Downtown Millbrae · Very safe area · 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit · 100% Move-in ready · Spacious living

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
309 Barcelona Dr
309 Barcelona Drive, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573 Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown South San Francisco
100 Baden Avenue
100 Baden Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in South San Francisco.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in San Bruno, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some San Bruno apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

San Bruno 1 BedroomsSan Bruno 2 BedroomsSan Bruno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Bruno 3 BedroomsSan Bruno Accessible ApartmentsSan Bruno Apartments under $2,200San Bruno Apartments under $2,500
San Bruno Apartments under $2,800San Bruno Apartments with BalconySan Bruno Apartments with GarageSan Bruno Apartments with GymSan Bruno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Bruno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Bruno Apartments with Parking
San Bruno Apartments with PoolSan Bruno Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Bruno Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Bruno Furnished ApartmentsSan Bruno Pet Friendly PlacesSan Bruno Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CA
Danville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestmoorSan Bruno Park
The Crossings

Apartments Near Colleges

Skyline CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley