All apartments in Salinas
Find more places like 245 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salinas, CA
/
245 Maple Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:41 AM

245 Maple Street

245 Maple Street · (831) 508-3076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salinas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

245 Maple Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CENTRAL COAST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST OR FACEBOOK MARKET.

Prior to entering home a PEAD form must be completed and returned to Sharon Moore

Monthly rent is $2475.00 Sec dep is $2975.00

Available for immediate move-in is this updated single level, two -bedroom, one and half bath home with bonus room. Located in South Salinas in the Maple park neighborhood.
Please note this is a shared property. A one bedroom cottage is located at the back of the property and is currently occupied.
New windows allow natural sunlight to flow throughout this home creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The high ceilings give the home a feeling of spaciousness.
The beautiful built in hutch in the dining room gives you a perfect place to display your favorite dishes.
The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and countertop. You’ll find plenty cabinet and counter space.
The two bedrooms are fairly equal in size.
At the back of the home you’ll find a bonus room which can be used as home office or craft room. Please note this room contains a door with a window and should not be used as a bedroom.
The main bath features a shower over tub. You’ll find a half bath at the end of the hall.
Pergo flooring is featured throughout the home except in the baths and laundry room, which have tile flooring.
The indoor laundry room features washer and gas dryer hookups.
There is limited storage available in the finished basement. One room has been locked off and is used by the owner of the home, the owner will access this room periodically with proper notice.
On street parking available. The driveway can be used for loading and unloading purposes. The back apartment uses the driveway to access their garage parking.
One small dog 15 lbs or under, or one cat considered. Must have excellent references and up to date vaccinations and licensing.
Limited yard services are included in the rent and paid by the owner.
After the initial lease up this home will be managed by the owner. DRE 01351904

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Maple Street have any available units?
245 Maple Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Maple Street have?
Some of 245 Maple Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 Maple Street does offer parking.
Does 245 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 245 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 245 Maple Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906

Similar Pages

Salinas 2 BedroomsSalinas Apartments with Balcony
Salinas Apartments with ParkingSalinas Dog Friendly Apartments
Salinas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CAEast Foothills, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hartnell CollegeDe Anza College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity