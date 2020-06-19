245 Maple Street

Amenities

Prior to entering home a PEAD form must be completed and returned to Sharon Moore



Monthly rent is $2475.00 Sec dep is $2975.00



Available for immediate move-in is this updated single level, two -bedroom, one and half bath home with bonus room. Located in South Salinas in the Maple park neighborhood.

Please note this is a shared property. A one bedroom cottage is located at the back of the property and is currently occupied.

New windows allow natural sunlight to flow throughout this home creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The high ceilings give the home a feeling of spaciousness.

The beautiful built in hutch in the dining room gives you a perfect place to display your favorite dishes.

The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and countertop. You’ll find plenty cabinet and counter space.

The two bedrooms are fairly equal in size.

At the back of the home you’ll find a bonus room which can be used as home office or craft room. Please note this room contains a door with a window and should not be used as a bedroom.

The main bath features a shower over tub. You’ll find a half bath at the end of the hall.

Pergo flooring is featured throughout the home except in the baths and laundry room, which have tile flooring.

The indoor laundry room features washer and gas dryer hookups.

There is limited storage available in the finished basement. One room has been locked off and is used by the owner of the home, the owner will access this room periodically with proper notice.

On street parking available. The driveway can be used for loading and unloading purposes. The back apartment uses the driveway to access their garage parking.

One small dog 15 lbs or under, or one cat considered. Must have excellent references and up to date vaccinations and licensing.

Limited yard services are included in the rent and paid by the owner.

After the initial lease up this home will be managed by the owner. DRE 01351904



