2274 S Otterbein Ave

Amenities

dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

Within walking distance to Rowland Heights public schools. This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in a very desirable and convenient area. The home has a great floor plan with plenty of natural light coming in from all the different angles. Newly painted interior and exterior. It has a spacious attached 2 car garage. The backyard is nice sized with fruit trees, plants and flowers. The home is located within easy walking distance to schools, shops, parks, bus stops and has easy access to the freeways.