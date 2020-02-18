3261 Donnie Ann Road

Amenities

Beautiful move-in ready single story home in highly-desired Rossmoor neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Updates throughout the home include: new kitchen cabinets and appliances (stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal), recessed lighting, laminate floors, custom paint, master and hallway bathrooms, windows, inside new washer & dryer (included in lease). Bright and airy open floor plan with high-ceilings. New Central A/C and heating. Backyard covered patio is great for outdoor entertaining. Convenient location near 605/405/22 freeways, markets, and restaurants. Great school district -Richard Henry Lee Elementary(10), Oak Middle School(10), Los Alamitos High School(10).