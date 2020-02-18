All apartments in Rossmoor
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

3261 Donnie Ann Road

3261 Donnie Ann Road · No Longer Available
Location

3261 Donnie Ann Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful move-in ready single story home in highly-desired Rossmoor neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Updates throughout the home include: new kitchen cabinets and appliances (stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal), recessed lighting, laminate floors, custom paint, master and hallway bathrooms, windows, inside new washer & dryer (included in lease). Bright and airy open floor plan with high-ceilings. New Central A/C and heating. Backyard covered patio is great for outdoor entertaining. Convenient location near 605/405/22 freeways, markets, and restaurants. Great school district -Richard Henry Lee Elementary(10), Oak Middle School(10), Los Alamitos High School(10).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have any available units?
3261 Donnie Ann Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have?
Some of 3261 Donnie Ann Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 Donnie Ann Road currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Donnie Ann Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Donnie Ann Road pet-friendly?
No, 3261 Donnie Ann Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road offer parking?
Yes, 3261 Donnie Ann Road offers parking.
Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3261 Donnie Ann Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have a pool?
No, 3261 Donnie Ann Road does not have a pool.
Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have accessible units?
No, 3261 Donnie Ann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3261 Donnie Ann Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3261 Donnie Ann Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3261 Donnie Ann Road has units with air conditioning.
