3121 BOSTONIAN DR

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Property Id: 219928



COMPLETELY REMODELED INTERIOR, SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH WITH FIREPLACE, NEW FLOORING, NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ALL BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN, COOKTOP RANGE, STAINLESS STEEL FARMHOUSE SINK AND DISHWASHER. NEW BATHROOMS, TUB, TOILETS, SINK & FIXTURES. NEW PAINT, BASEBOARDS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CEILING FAN, MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS. 8 HOUSES AWAY FROM ROSSMOOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF ROSSMOOR. SPACIOUS YARD, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, DRIVEWAY HAS ROOM FOR 4 CARS. EXTERIOR TO BE REMODELED NEXT.

No Pets Allowed



